Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.03. The company had a trading volume of 593,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

