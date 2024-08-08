Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.45. The company had a trading volume of 113,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $186.75.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

