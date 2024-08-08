Cwm LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,533. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

