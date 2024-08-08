Cwm LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.77.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

VRSK traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

