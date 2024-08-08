Cwm LLC Sells 458 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,365. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

