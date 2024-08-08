Cwm LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. 232,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,258. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

