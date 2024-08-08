CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $243.47 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.42 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $109,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

