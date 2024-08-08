Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Weak Earnings

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 152,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 692,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $711.50 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

