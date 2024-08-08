Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.