Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

