Dawn Fitzpatrick Acquires 5,259 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,113.61).
Barclays Trading Up 3.1 %
BARC stock opened at GBX 214.75 ($2.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 828.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.80. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.09).
Barclays Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.