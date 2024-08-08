Dawn Fitzpatrick Acquires 5,259 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,113.61).

Barclays Trading Up 3.1 %

BARC stock opened at GBX 214.75 ($2.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 828.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.80. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.09).

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.13) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.28) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.53).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

