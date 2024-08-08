DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

