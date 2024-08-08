Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 197473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defense Metals Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

