Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Definitive Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH remained flat at $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,294. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

