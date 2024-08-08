Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 103,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,335. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 157.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

