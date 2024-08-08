Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.88 and last traded at $96.21. 4,383,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,068,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

