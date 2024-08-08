Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $16.50

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.4 %

RUN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 6,806,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,504,785. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

