Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $181.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.19. 546,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

