Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. 264,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,985. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

