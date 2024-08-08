Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €24.20 ($26.59) and last traded at €24.10 ($26.48). 9,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.75 ($26.10).
Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.59.
Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.
Featured Articles
