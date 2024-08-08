Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 8,684,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.