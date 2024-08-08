Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 8,684,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.
Devon Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
