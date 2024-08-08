Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 25,334,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 31,696,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,128,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 257,655 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

