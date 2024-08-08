Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.16 and last traded at $67.72. Approximately 1,917,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,185,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $977,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

