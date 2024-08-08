Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Jose Rafael Jabalera Batsita sold 56,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$59,065.65. Also, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$367,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 571,253 shares of company stock worth $598,371 over the last three months.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

