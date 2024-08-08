Divi (DIVI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,552.41

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Divi has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $232,552.41 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,977,930,073 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,977,437,385.354116. The last known price of Divi is 0.00164678 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $204,133.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

