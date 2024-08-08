Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 10.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$56.34 and last traded at C$55.15. 100,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 48,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.02.

Specifically, insider Warburg Pincus LLC bought 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,193.00. 42.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 190.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.61.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.