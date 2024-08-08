DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.83. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 937 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDI shares. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

