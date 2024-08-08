Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.9 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,515. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.