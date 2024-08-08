DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

DraftKings stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

