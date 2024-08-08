DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $7,975,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.