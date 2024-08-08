Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

