DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$56.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.13 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.