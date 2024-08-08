Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

