Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Drilling Tools International Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of DTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Drilling Tools International Company Profile
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
