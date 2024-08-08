Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.75.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,754. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.