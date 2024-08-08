Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.6 %

DNB stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

