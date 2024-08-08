Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.20.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.2 %

Duolingo stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

