DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.74-13.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.80 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 801,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

