Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 1,982,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $2,847,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dynatrace by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

