Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded up C$2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. The company has a market cap of C$856.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$121.95 and a 1-year high of C$155.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.18.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
