Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded up C$2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. The company has a market cap of C$856.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$121.95 and a 1-year high of C$155.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.18.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

