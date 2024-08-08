Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE EPC opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

