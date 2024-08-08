Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 70,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

