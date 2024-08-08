Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $345.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine
In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on EDIT
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.