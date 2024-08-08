Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEVGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 6.7 %

ELEV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 3,196,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,321. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ELEV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Earnings History for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

