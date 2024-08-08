Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.100-16.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4 billion-$46.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.0 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.10-$16.60 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $860.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
