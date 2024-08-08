ELIS (XLS) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $27.02 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02920865 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,617.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

