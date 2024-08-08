Ellington Credit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 186,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,890. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

