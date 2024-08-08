Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,235. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,697.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

