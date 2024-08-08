Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Announces $0.02 — Dividend

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Emerald Price Performance

EEX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,110. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Emerald has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.