Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

