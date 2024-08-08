Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

